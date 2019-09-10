Sylvan Lakers take to the streets for CulinART

Sylvan Lake’s CulinART festival took over Lakeshore Drive and Centennial Street on Friday.
The first ever culinary and art walk experience had Sylvan Lakers out on the town to sample foods as well as enjoy visual art and music.
Buks had a burning bison slider as one of their sample options, while Fireside Restaurant and Lounge had options like jambalaya.
The event also included El Amor Cafe, Vibe, Babu, Chiefs, Hazard County and more located around the downtown area.
Visual artists, musicians and art instalments were set up around the walking path and inside restaurants for event goers to enjoy.
The inaugural event on Sept. 6 drew a crowd of culinary and art lovers out for a sunny evening in Sylvan Lake.