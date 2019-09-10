Sylvan Lakers take to the streets for CulinART

CulinART attendees stop by Buks to test out some of the samples. Event goers were able to trade tickets for samples at various restaurants along Lakeshore Drive and Centennial Street. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Event goers take a seat on Lakeshore Drive to enjoy a band play during Sylvan Lake’s first ever CulinART event on Sept. 6. The culinary and art walk experience ran from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
An attendee fills a glass of water after recieving his Wing’n It samples at Sylvan Lake’s first every CulinART event on Sept. 6. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
An artist displays their paintings at the Big Moo on Sept. 6. Visual artists, musicians and art instalments were stationed around the restaurants to round out the event. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
A group counts out tickets to exchange for a sample at the Big Moo on Sept. 6. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Sylvan Lake’s CulinART festival took over Lakeshore Drive and Centennial Street on Friday.

The first ever culinary and art walk experience had Sylvan Lakers out on the town to sample foods as well as enjoy visual art and music.

Buks had a burning bison slider as one of their sample options, while Fireside Restaurant and Lounge had options like jambalaya.

The event also included El Amor Cafe, Vibe, Babu, Chiefs, Hazard County and more located around the downtown area.

Visual artists, musicians and art instalments were set up around the walking path and inside restaurants for event goers to enjoy.

The inaugural event on Sept. 6 drew a crowd of culinary and art lovers out for a sunny evening in Sylvan Lake.

