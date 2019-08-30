Sylvan Lake and Area’s 100 Women Who Care donates to local charity

The new Sylvan Lake and Area chapter is hoping to hit the 100 member mark to raise even more

Donna Ellerby and Ingrid Soanes (left) with Community Partners accept a cheque from 100 Women Who Care members Linda Wilson, Jennifer Goodall and Kim Langmaid.

It’s simple, it’s fast, and it’s efficient! One hundred women get together, write a $100 cheque, and choose to support a local charity.

In Sylvan Lake, women are getting behind an initiative that started in 2006 in Michigan, and now includes chapters throughout the world of 100 Women, 100 Men, 100 Businesses and even 100 Kids Who Care.

The 100 Women Who Care – Sylvan Lake & Area chapter met on April 8, and while not yet reaching the 100 member goal, raised $7,400 at their inaugural meeting. The funds were presented to the Sylvan Lake & Area Community Partners Association.

The premise is simple; 100 (or more!) women meet 3 times per year, choose three charities’ names out of a hat, listen to a “pitch” from each of three nominators, and vote on a winner. The pool of cheques from the members is presented directly to the winning charity.

The Sylvan Lake 100 Women Who Care has no membership fees and the overhead costs are donated and sponsored. Consequently, all proceeds are handed over to local charities with no administration costs deducted.

As well as fundraising to support local organizations, the volunteer led group provides a forum for women to network and to develop leadership skills. Meetings are short, lively, informative and fun.

The next meeting will be held on Monday, Sept. 9 with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. at the Seniors Centre in the Nexsource Centre in Sylvan Lake. The meeting will begin at 7:00 p.m. and representatives from Sylvan Lake & Area Community Partners Association will report on how the funds they received were used to make an impact on local programs.

As their mission statement says, Community Partners Association creates hope and support for children, families and individuals who are in need of resources, information, services, programs and referrals. Some of their programs include the Coats for Kids Program, community Christmas dinners, the Compassion Fund, Welcome to Sylvan information pack, and Rainbows, to name just a few of the support programs run by staff, board members and volunteers.

More information and details about joining 100 Women Who Care Sylvan Lake & Area can be found at their Facebook page @SL100Women. New members will also be able to sign up directly at the meeting on Sept. 9.

– Submitted by Kim Langmaid, 100 Women Who Care – Sylvan Lake and Area Chapter