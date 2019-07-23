Sylvan Lake’s Accelerated Revolution Show and Shine raises more than $5,000

Cars and trucks of many different makes and models lined the driving range at Meadowlands over the weekend for the Accelerated Revolution Show and Shine. Photos by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News Bumblebee from the “Transformers” movies was also present at the show and shine, complete with an “autobot” badge. One industrious child took the opportunity to sell some candy while his parents set up for the show and shine. Attendees of the show and shine Saturday ranged in age, as the event tried to have something available to interest people of all ages.

Cars of many different makes and models lined the driving range at Meadowlands Golf Course on July 20 for the annual Accelerated Revolution Show and Shine.

This year, the show and shine had a number of participants from across Central Alberta with a total of 208 vehicles participating in the show.

The goal of the car show was to raise money for the Strollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton. This year the show and shine was able to raise over $5,000.

As of publication the total donation is $5,331.56 to the Strollery, though a couple donations have yet to be counted.

Along with cars old and new, a number of which were Cameros, the show and shine also had a few auto service vendors, face painting for the kids, music to get the guests hyped and food vendors.

The weather was warm, and the rain stayed away on Saturday until later in the day, allowing a large number of people to take in both classic and modern cars at the golf course.