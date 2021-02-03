(File Photo)

Sylvan Lake’s Big Jig has big plans for Family Day weekend

Winterfest isn’t happening this year, in its place is the Big Jig an ice fishing competition and more

The Town of Sylvan Lake is introducing a new socially-distanced event for the Family Day long weekend.

This is Sylvan Lake’s first socially-distanced ice fishing derby, and features over $6,000 in total prizes.

The derby will also feature free, pre-registered ‘Learn to Fish’ workshops as well as the opportunity to learn about Indigenous heritage at the Kinabik Discovery Village.

The ice fishing derby isn’t all there is to look forward to over the long weekend.

The fan favourite ice slide is returning to the lake, thanks to a partnership with Ice On Whyte, who is building the sleigh. It will be ready to go for the Family Day weekend, and will be situated next to the skating rinks on the lake.

The Town says all public health measures in place by the province should be used while playing on the ice slide.

Valentine’s Day falls on a Sunday this year, and the Town has included sleigh rides as part of the weekend’s events. Individuals or cohort groups can take part in the rides.

Sleigh rides begin at noon on Feb. 14 and run until 8 p.m. and cost $25 per group.

Some local restaurants are also putting unique spins on the Canadian favourite, poutine for the new contest “Pass the Poutine.” The contest will honour one local haunt with the title of best poutine in Sylvan Lake.

To pre-register for the ice fishing derby, learn to fish or the sleigh rides check out the Town’s website.

More information about the Big Jig can be found on the Town’s website or at www.visitsylvanlake.ca.

(File Photo)
