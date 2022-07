From left Coun. Jas Payne, local resident Marilyn Jewell, Coun. Graham Parsons, Mayor Megan Hanson and local resident Dick Jewell chatting during the July 7 event. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News

Sylvan Lake town council hosted their first Chatting with Council event on the evening of July 7.

Council spent an hour at Food Truck Thursday, welcoming individuals to join.

“Bring your questions, feedback, or just stop by for a hello,” said Mayor Megan Hanson in a Facebook post.

For information around upcoming events visit Megan Hanson, Sylvan Lake Mayor Facebook page.