Sylvan Lake’s Farmer’s Market returns in the middle of winter

Just because there is snow on the ground, doesn’t mean people aren’t excited for the Farmer’s Market.

With hopes that the deep freeze would soon be over, residents flocked to the Sylvan Lake Community Centre for the Farmer’s Market.

Normally taking place outdoors during the summer months, the Farmer’s Market came indoors for the Family Day Weekend.

A variety of items were available to purchase during the indoor market, from fruit wines to Lego figurines, bath products and, of course, some baked goods.

The market was originally part of Winterfest, which was postponed due to the cold weather. While outdoor activities for Winterfest will return on Feb. 23, Sylvan Lakers will have to wait until the May Long Weekend for the next Farmer’s Market.