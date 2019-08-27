The name and sign for the former Gospel Chapel is unveiled as a small crowd cheer and clap. The name Emerge Church was chosen during a year-long process. Photos by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Sylvan Lake’s Gospel Chapel emerges with new name

The new name will not affect any other aspect of the church, says Pastor Todd Pratt

The former Gospel Chapel has emerged with a new name that is said to promote the church’s movement into the future.

The name for the church, Emerge Church, was officially unveiled following the Sunday morning service on Aug. 25. Those present for the event included Sylvan Lake Mayor and the District Superintendent for the Pentecostal Assemblies of Canada Gary Taitinger.

Taitinger said the community in Sylvan Lake has a lot to be thankful for. Everything from education to local government plays a part in creating a great community, he told the assembled group.

“What is missing in all that? Spiritual direction. What people need in the centre of their life is the big why for life, the reason for our being here, connection with our creator…” said Taitinger.

Lead Pastor at Emerge Church Todd Pratt said he loves being in a community that has a large ministerial which brings spiritual direction to Sylvan Lake.

The name change is a result of the time, he says, and isn’t a way to set themselves apart from the other churches in town.

“The name was actually changed to Gospel Chapel back in the 50s and is a result of that time,” Pratt said.

Church names are a product of their time, as a way to appeal to the masses. In the 1930s and 40s many churches went by tabernacle, in the 50s and 60s gospels and chapels were the way to go. When the 1990s rolled around many churches were named worship or fellowship centres.

For Pratt, it made sense to change the name from a chapel to church because it is most easily recognized as a place for Christian worship.

“When you think of a chapel you think of funeral chapel, or a wedding chapel, or a small country church. That is not the image we want,” Todd said, adding the word gospel is a word people know but can’t define past its association with religion.

Emerge was chosen for the church for a number of reasons.

Pratt says when a name change was brought to the table everyone agreed the name should have something to do with water.

“I was a fan of Hope Springs Church, but when emerge came to the table it just felt right.”

When examining the definition of the word: to rise from an obscure position or to rise from water, Pratt said everyone immediately knew it was right.

When the name was presented at the annual general meeting this year the congregation was in agreement.

“I think the new name shows us as a progressive, modern, forward moving church. We are rising up and moving forward,” he said.

A new name is the only thing changing with the former Gospel Chapel. Pratt says everything else will remain the same.

“We are still a member of the Pentecostal Assemblies of Canada, we still love our mission statement, we are still the same with just a new name.”

Emerge Church has been a part of Sylvan Lake, under other names, for nearly 80 years. The church is located at 4290 50 St.

Follow Megan Roth on Twitter

@MeganSLN
megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Pastor Todd Pratt cuts the ribbon to make the name change official during a small ceremony outside of the church Aug. 25.

Previous story
Sylvan Lake Temperature in Summer and Winter

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake’s Gospel Chapel emerges with new name

The new name will not affect any other aspect of the church, says Pastor Todd Pratt

Sylvan Lake area placed under frost advisory

Environment Canada says the temperature in the area will approach zero by Tuesday morning, Aug. 27.

Sylvan Lake athlete claims bronze at Alberta Masters Games

Trevor Pratt finished on the podium in tomahawk throwing in Rocky Mountain House on Aug. 23

Sylvan Lake moves forward with Pogadl Park with outline plan

Phase One of the sports park is planned to begin construction next year

Sylvan Lake Temperature in Summer and Winter

The SLWSS is submitting columns all summer about the lake and it’s general health

Check out these paw-tastic pups on #InternationalDogDay

They’re all good boys and girls

Charges laid after paintball shooting at Alberta safe drug site

A suspect was arrested and a paintball gun seized at a home in Lethbridge

New charge recommended for B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley

Parole board says Hopley should be criminally charged with failing to comply with supervision orders

Buccaneers lose AFL Final to Calgary Wolf Pack 30-24

Central Alberta hoping to return strong core in 2020

Motorcyclist killed in collision with mini van on Hwy. 20

Fatality near Rimbey

Father of suspected B.C. killer seeks access to video taken before son’s death

Alan Schmegelsky wants a video taken before Bryer Schmegelsky was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot

Canada offers $15M, water bombers on top of G7 help to fight Amazon wildfires

The G7 nations had agreed earlier to contribute a separate US$20-million to help Brazil

Voters likely to support populist leaders, Canada-first approach: study

Support for democracy increased over time

WATCH: Enhanced Emergency Department opens at Lacombe Hospital

$3.1 million facility jointly funded by AHS, Lacombe Health Trust

Most Read