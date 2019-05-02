Sylvan Lake’s Might Owls Daycare sells to Kids & Company

Owners of Mighty Owls Daycare signed the papers for Kids & Company to acquire the centre Tuesday

Mighty Owls Daycare is becoming Kids & Company Sylvan Lake after the company bought the daycare Tuesday afternoon.

Max and Carly Legault, the former owners of Mighty Owls Daycare, said now was the right time after opening the daycare in 2014.

“It was the right time, I think, and we knew that what we started would be in good hands,” Max Legault said.

Legault signed over the daycare to Kids & Company on April 30.

Sue Purser, chief administrative officer with Kids & Company, said they were very excited about the acquisition and to continue with what the Legaults started.

“We have a centre set up in Red Deer and when we heard about this opportunity we were very excited,” Purser said, adding, “Sylvan Lake is a great community, it’s simply beautiful.”

With the daycare centre changing hands, concerns may crop up about changes, but Purser says much of what makes Mighty Owls Daycare special will stay the same.

“We won’t be changing the staff, the directors and teachers will all be staying on and continuing to care and educate the children,” Purser said.

A name change will occur; the daycare will become Kids & Company Sylvan Lake.

Purser said the changes the families and staff will experience are minor, but entirely beneficial.

“We will sit down with all the directors and staff and ask what we can do to help, what they may need to do their job better. We will also be bringing in more toys and activities for the children,” Purser said.

There are some benefits to being part of a larger company, Purser said. One of those benefits is access to more resources.

“It is possible that for whatever reason, the teachers need or what something but they weren’t able to get it. Being a part of a larger company, we will be able to give the educators and children access to more.”

Purser says she is excited about the space used by the daycare currently, and hopes to one day utilize the area next door, which is owned by the company but not yet licensed for a day care.

The former Mighty Owls Daycare is located at 49 Hinshaw Dr.