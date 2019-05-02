Max Legault and Sue Purser cut a cake together after Mighty Owls Daycare was sold to Kids & Company on April 30. The name of the daycare is expected to change to Kids & Company Sylvan Lake. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake’s Might Owls Daycare sells to Kids & Company

Owners of Mighty Owls Daycare signed the papers for Kids & Company to acquire the centre Tuesday

Mighty Owls Daycare is becoming Kids & Company Sylvan Lake after the company bought the daycare Tuesday afternoon.

Max and Carly Legault, the former owners of Mighty Owls Daycare, said now was the right time after opening the daycare in 2014.

“It was the right time, I think, and we knew that what we started would be in good hands,” Max Legault said.

Legault signed over the daycare to Kids & Company on April 30.

Sue Purser, chief administrative officer with Kids & Company, said they were very excited about the acquisition and to continue with what the Legaults started.

“We have a centre set up in Red Deer and when we heard about this opportunity we were very excited,” Purser said, adding, “Sylvan Lake is a great community, it’s simply beautiful.”

With the daycare centre changing hands, concerns may crop up about changes, but Purser says much of what makes Mighty Owls Daycare special will stay the same.

“We won’t be changing the staff, the directors and teachers will all be staying on and continuing to care and educate the children,” Purser said.

A name change will occur; the daycare will become Kids & Company Sylvan Lake.

Purser said the changes the families and staff will experience are minor, but entirely beneficial.

“We will sit down with all the directors and staff and ask what we can do to help, what they may need to do their job better. We will also be bringing in more toys and activities for the children,” Purser said.

There are some benefits to being part of a larger company, Purser said. One of those benefits is access to more resources.

“It is possible that for whatever reason, the teachers need or what something but they weren’t able to get it. Being a part of a larger company, we will be able to give the educators and children access to more.”

Purser says she is excited about the space used by the daycare currently, and hopes to one day utilize the area next door, which is owned by the company but not yet licensed for a day care.

The former Mighty Owls Daycare is located at 49 Hinshaw Dr.

Previous story
Junior Achievement looking to expand programming in Sylvan Lake

Just Posted

Ahead of Trudeau meeting, Kenney calls assessment bill a threat to unity

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the bill flagrantly violates Alberta’s constitutional rights

Sylvan Lake’s Might Owls Daycare sells to Kids & Company

Owners of Mighty Owls Daycare signed the papers for Kids & Company to acquire the centre Tuesday

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA Devin Dreeshen appointed to Cabinet

Alberta’s newest premier, Jason Kenney, was sworn into Legislature Tuesday morning

Jason Kenney urges feds to scrap oil tanker ban bill on B.C. north coast

Kenney believes the bill is unconstitutional because it only affects oil coming from Alberta oilsands

Sylvan Lake woman frustrated with estimate vs actual water bill

Suella Brown recently discovered Town utility bills use estimated costs every other month

VIDEO: 4 pups of endangered species of wolf born at Chicago zoo

The wolves have over the years been driven to the brink of extinction by hunting

Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident

RCMP have concluded review, WorkSafe BC continues investigation

B.C. taking Alberta to court over ‘turn off the taps’ gas legislation

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

Women turned away from underfunded shelters: new national report

More than 400 shelters in Canada took part in that three-year study

Alberta law allows oil cuts to B.C.; Premier Kenney says won’t use right away

The ‘turn off the taps’ bill was passed by Alberta’s former NDP government but never activated

Probe launched into death of suspect in Calgary vehicle-pedestrian collision

The suspect vehicle was found and officers tried to arrest the driver

Looking at buying an electric car? New federal rebates kick in May 1

Nine electric cars and 13 plug-in hybrids are eligible

WikiLeaks’ Assange gets 50 weeks in prison for bail-jumping

Julian Assange’s seven years in the embassy had cost British taxpayers 16 million pounds

Young humpback whale dies after 2 strandings in Alaska

The whale may have followed a pod of belugas and likely was unfamiliar with the area

Most Read