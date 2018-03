March 23 is National Puppy Day. To celebrate we asked our readers on Facebook to send us their cutest picture of their puppy.

We received an overwhelming response, as people love to showoff their precious pups.

Each person at the Sylvan Lake News chose their favourite picture, the one that made them “awe” the most. It was a tough choice, but below are our favourites from those sent in.

Lianne Richer Spring’s adorable little puppy named Nummie. Photo Submitted

Trina Vandergaag’s little pup is quite small, as can be seen in this picture with a bottle for reference. Photo Submitted

Little Mopsy calls Grace Huddleston her human. Photo Submitted