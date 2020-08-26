Tyler Rosengren, the new pastor at Sylvan Lake’s Seventh Day Adventist Church, grins outside of Timber Coffee Co. on Aug. 25. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Sylvan Lake’s Seventh Day Adventist Church welcomes new pastor

Tyler Rosengren says he is excited to get to know everyone and see what the community has to offer

Sylvan Lake’s ministerial team has a new member with the arrival of Tyler Rosengren.

Rosengren is the new pastor at Seventh Day Adventist Church and has been pastoring around Alberta for 17 years.

Coming from Medicine Hat, and Peace River and Edmonton before that, his first service as a pastor here in Sylvan Lake was on Aug. 22.

“The opportunity arose, there was a church here that was looking for a pastor and it seemed like a good fit for myself and my family,” said Rosengren.

He and his wife are a young family with three kids who are interested in what the community has to offer for kids and families outside of the lake and are excited to get to know the other parents and families in the community.

They were also drawn to the area as the kids would be able to attend Sylvan Meadows Adventist School.

“That was really appealing to us,” he explained, “it’s sort of a small school, good teacher to student ratio, [it] just seemed like a good fit for our family.”

As a pastor, Rosengren says he is looking forward to getting to know everybody in his new congregation and in the Sylvan Lake ministerial community, as well as the culture.

“I know we’re in Alberta, but the culture is different from town to town,” he added.

Rosengren says he enjoys pastoring as it allows him to connect with God on a personal level, in addition to being able to share that connection or help others find that connection.

His first of many services at Seventh Day Adventist Church last Saturday went well with all the necessary COVID-19 precautions in place.

The church is still running hybrid services, with congregants being able to attend in-person with protocols or watch the service via livestream.

Powwow held at Ma-Me-O

Most Read