Sylvan Lake’s Trilliant’s Trees 4 Treasures raises almost $7,000

The Grinch tries to get a way with a tree recently purchased by a local resident. (Photo Submitted)

Roughly 40 trees were sold during the annual event fundraising for Central Alberta’s Outreach Centre

Trilliant Real Estate Group raised nearly $7,000 with the annual Trilliant’s Trees 4 Treasures fundraiser.

The 12th annual fundraiser on dec. 2 brought in a total of $6,730 for Central Alberta’s Outreach Centre’s “Adopt-A-Family” program.

Almost 40 fresh Christmas trees were picked up from Trilliant this year. Families pre-booked their pick-up time and donated “electronically” to the cause in exchange for a tree.

“We had to do things a little differently this year, but with a little bit of extra planning and added safety measures we were able to pull off an incredibly successful event, giving away nearly 40 trees,” said Pat Garritty, co-owner of Trilliant Real Estate Group.

The local real estate company has been holding the annual fundraiser since 2009, and since then have raised more than $71,000.

Thanks to the money raised over the years, hundreds of families in Central Alberta have been provided for during the Christmas season.

“We are grateful and proud to partner with Trilliant Real Estate Group,” said Barb Barber, executive director for The Outreach Centre. “This event continues to grow every year and helps out at a time of year that counts the most. It helps this very important project get to the finish line every year.”

Garritty says he never knew what the event would one day grow to be.

“We have been operating this event since 2009 and I never envisioned it would become what it is today. These are some tough economic times that we are in right now, so it amazes me to see the outpouring of generosity. I love Central Alberta… we are so blessed to call this our home!”

The annual event was presented in partnership with Schnell Hardy Jones (Evan Hardy), Source Mortgage Centre (Lori and Arne Donovan) and Buyer’s Choice Home Inspections (Steve Schultz).

