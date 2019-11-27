Sylvan Lake’s Undercurrent Brewery asks To Shave or Not To Shave

“To shave or not to shave?” was once again the question at Undercurrent Brewing during Movember.

The brewery hosted its second annual To Shave or Not To Shave fundraiser in support of Movember and men’s health on the evening of Nov. 23.

Eight men put their facial hair up for auction as people could vote “to shave” or “not to shave” by placing money in a respective jar.

“Not only is Movember a great cause, but the event is a lot of fun and really brings people together,” said Bryan McHale, co-owner at Undercurrent Brewing. “What stands out to us is the bonding our participants shared during the event.”

At the event the participants were able to give a final pitch to try to sway last minute voters in the favour of their preferred choice, as well as share some words on what the cause means to them.

“The speeches each participant made truly showcased the spirit of Movember – poetry, humour and somber reflection on men’s health issues including cancer, suicide and well-being,” commented McHale in an email after the event.

Once the polls closed the participants were hidden from the voters as the ladies from Sylvan Lake Barbers worked their magic.

The participants then took their moment in the spotlight to show off their newly bare face or flaunt their still growing facial hair to a room of cheering supporters.

At the time of the reveal the event had raised $2,415.50 through cash and online donation.

A total of $2,300 was raised by the inaugural To Shave or Not To Shave event last year.

Even though some men are now sans-beard Undercurrent Brewing is continuing to collect donations until the end of the month.

Donations can be left to Undercurrent Brewing’s Movember team at movember.com.