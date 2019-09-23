Sylvan Lake’s water, shoreline cleaned by volunteers

The 16th annual Sylvan Lake Underwater Cleanup happened on a sunny Sunday morning.

Volunteers gathered on the pier early on Sept. 22 ready to lend a helping hand.

“It’s really volunteer powered and everybody out here is doing it out of the goodness of their heart knowing that the lake deserves the love that we give it,” said Mayor Sean McIntyre, who was there with his kayak to serve as paddle support for the divers.

“If it were not for these volunteers the lake would be in rough shape,” continued McIntyre.

The scuba divers come from all over Alberta and work with the Alberta Underwater Council to clean lakes year round, explained McIntyre, adding the Town is grateful to have them at the clean up every year.

Cathie McCuaig, executive director of the Alberta Underwater Council, said the clean up efforts help keep wildlife safe as well as children safe.

“Next year when they come and play in the water they’re not getting hurt by broken glass or bits of metal,” said McCuaig, who added fishing lines serve as an entanglement danger to wildlife.

McIntyre said he was “encouraged” to see a lot of divers and a good amount of paddle support alongside the shoreline cleaners.

Paddle support came in the form of canoes and kayaks, while paddle boards were also welcome.

“I’m happy whenever I see anybody willing to volunteer [and] put their time on the line to clean up the community,” said McIntyre.

This year’s Sylvan Lake Underwater Cleanup saw bright sun and a warm afternoon, while last year’s event was cancelled due to snow.

While onshore cleanups have been held throughout the season, the underwater portion has been untouched since the 2017 underwater clean up.

However, the cold summer may have resulted in less materials ending up in the water this swim season.

“The only thing we can do is get out there and check and see what we bring in,” said McIntyre.

An onshore clean up will be hosted by the Town in the spring.

LEARN MORE: Sylvan Lake residents teamed up to clean up the lakeshore

Follow Kaylyn Whibbs on Twitter

@kaylynwhibbs
kaylyn.whibbs@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PHOTOS: Zombies and zombie hunters battle in Sylvan Lake

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake’s water, shoreline cleaned by volunteers

The 16th annual Sylvan Lake Underwater Cleanup saw divers, paddlers and onshore volunteers Sept. 22

PHOTOS: Zombies and zombie hunters battle in Sylvan Lake

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library hosted its 8th Annual Zombie Walk on Sept. 21.

Sylvan Lake teachers spend the day in Indigenous Learning sessions

Sylvan Lake teachers attended various sessions about including Indigenous learning in their courses

RED DEER-LACOMBE ELECTION: Federal race all about ‘jobs, jobs, jobs’ for Conservative Blaine Calkins

Calkins has been an MP since 2006

Sylvan Lake man appears in court for death of his wife

Satnam Singh Sandhu appeared in Red Deer Provincial Court Wednesday morning

VIDEO: “How dare you?” Greta Thunberg addresses UN climate summit

‘We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and yet all you can talk about is money.’

VIDEO: ‘Thrones,’ ‘Fleabag’ top Emmys

Billy Porter makes history as first openly gay black man to win best drama-series acting Emmy

Conservatives’ plan to ease mortgage stress-test rules may raise debt and prices

Andrew Scheer vows to loosen rules around stress test and remove it altogether for mortgage renewals

U.S. wrestler says viral speeding ticket video was staged

WWE wrestler Lacey Evans says she does not condone disrespecting law enforcement officers

‘Own a piece of history’: Beachcombers location Molly’s Reach up for sale

‘This is one of B.C.’s most photographed buildings’

Alberta woman dies in confrontation with police after calling for help

There was a confrontation and one of the responding officers discharged a firearm

MEC and LUSH stores to close on Friday for global climate strikes

Retailers will be closed on Sept. 27 so that staff can march in demonstrations

VIDEO: Grizzly bears fight along northern B.C. highway in rare footage

Cari McGillivray posted the head-turning video, shot near Stewart, B.C., to social media

Give severely addicted drug users injectable medical-grade heroin, guideline says

CMAJ article outlines best practices for innovative treatment that’s been lacking in overdose crisis

Most Read