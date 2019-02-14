Sylvan Lake’s Winterfest now over two weekends

This year’s Winterfest events will now be spread out over two weekends, Feb. 16-18 and Feb. 23-24.

In regard of the safety of Sylvan Lakers, participants and vendors the outdoor portion of the Winterfest events are being postponed due to extreme winter conditions.

The cold Sylvan Lake is experiencing would be too much for the sleigh rides, the petting zoo and the Polar Bear Dip, as well as many of the other outdoor activities.

The Lions Pancake Breakfast, the library’s Frozen Party and the Farmers Market will continue as scheduled on Feb. 16.

Snake Lake will also be celebrating its “One Year of Beer” anniversary party from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 26 Industrial Drive.

The 2019 Alberta Oval Ice Racing Championships Series will be running its first race day on Feb. 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the lake.

The Tim Hortons Free Public Skate at the NexSource Centre will run as planned from 1:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Feb. 18.

Anglers are still welcome to enjoy Family Fishing Weekend Feb. 16-18 and fish without a licence.

Family Fun at the Lake has been moved to Feb. 23 and will feature sleigh rides, a petting zoo, bonfires, as well as a hockey and soccer shootout from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the east side of the pier.

The annual Polar Dip has also been pushed to Feb. 23. Dippers will make take the plunge from 1 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Fireworks will wrap up Family Fun at the Lake from the pier at 7:00 p.m. on Feb. 23.

The Alberta Oval Ice Racing Championship Series will be back for another day of racing on Feb. 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.