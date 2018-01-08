Past president, Don Palm, won Division B President of the Year. Photo submitted

Sylvan’s Toastmasters celebrate award winners

Sylvan’s Slick Speakers Toastmasters International Club had another award-winning year

Sylvan’s Slick Speakers (SSS) Toastmasters International Club had another award-winning year for the 2016-17 season.

“Toastmasters gives an opportunity to gain speaking and leadership skills, and recognizes members who have excelled within the organization,” president Shawn Palm said, adding she is proud of the member’s accomplishments.

SSS Club members and regional leaders, Kierra Koetke and Dave Cartledge were recognized for their strong leadership in supporting the Clubs and Areas within Division B. Koetke won Area Director of the Year, and Cartledge was nominated for Division Director of the Year for District 99.

Past president, Don Palm, won Division B President of the Year. He led the club to Distinguished status, and enhanced the website and Facebook presence. As the Club’s leader he fostered a fun and friendly atmosphere.

“Don’s always willing to support others and do whatever needs to be done,”said Shawn Palm.

Donna Miller received VP Public Relations Of The Year for Division B, and also Toastmaster Of The Year for Area 31.

“The more I learn in Toastmasters, the more I know there is to learn. It’s a perfect supportive environment in which to grow with the encouragement of all the other members,” Miller said.

Ed Klym was awarded Rookie of the Year for Area 31 as a result of completing many speaking projects and serving on the Club’s Executive as Vice-President (VP) Education.

“Without these five dynamic individuals and all its members contributing enthusiastically to the club, Sylvan’s Slick Speakers wouldn’t have achieved Distinguished Club status,” said Palm.

SSS welcomes visitors to their club meetings any time and does not require previous experience. The club meets on Mondays at 7-8:30 at Sylvan Lake Alliance Church.

The club is also hosting a open house on Monday, Jan. 29, at 7 p.m. For more details visit www.Toastmasters.org or call Shawn at 403-597-5430 for more information.

 

