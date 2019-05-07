Team Up to Clean Up returns to Sylvan Lake this weekend

Team Up to Clean Up is part of Sylvan Lake’s Pitch-in Week

Team Up to Clean Up is returning to the municipalities around the lake once again this weekend.

This marks the second year of the event where residents living around Sylvan Lake take time to pitch in to keep the area clean.

This is the first town-wide clean up held in Sylvan Lake since last year’s Team Up to Clean Up. The annual underwater clean up, held in September every year, was cancelled in 2018 due to snow.

On Saturday morning, May 11, volunteers from Sylvan Lake, the summer villages and Lacombe County will work simultaneously to clean sections of the lake.

Last year’s event saw roughly 60 volunteers give their time to keeping the shores and parks clean from litter. This was in addition to those volunteers from Sylvan Lake’s neighbouring municipalities.

The Team Up to Clean Up event is held during Sylvan Lake’s Pitch-in Week. This year, Pitch-in Week has been spread out over two weeks, from May 4-18, due to snow and overall soggy conditions.

During Pitch-in Week(s) the Town encourages residents to lend a hand to keep the community clean.

Groups, such as sports teams, church groups and families, and individuals are all encouraged to participate, according to the Town’s website.

The Town supplies garbage bags, bag pick up as well as coffee and snacks for the volunteers.

Those wishing to participate in Pitch-in Week(s) can sign up at the Town’s website.

Those participating in Team Up To Clean Up are asked to meet in Centennial Park by 9:45 a.m. on May 11.

Team Up to Clean Up returns to Sylvan Lake this weekend

Team Up to Clean Up is part of Sylvan Lake's Pitch-in Week

