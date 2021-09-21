Terry Fox Run unites community to raise money for cancer research

Sylvan Lakers came together Sunday morning to further Terry Fox’s legacy and continue his marathon of hope, which he ended in Thunder Bay 41 years ago.

The Run Director for Sylvan Lake Terry Fox Run, Scott McDermott said, “We do the annual Terry Fox Run, which is the third Sunday of September every year, and that’s been going for 41 years.” He added, “The goal is to share Terry Fox’s memory and to raise money for cancer research.”

McDermott said that this year’s run was attended by 30 participants. This small group of amazing volunteers and participants successfully raised about $2000, he shared, adding, “It was a lot of fun. It was a spectacular, beautiful day.”

Starting out at the Sylvan Lake Rotary Club Lighthouse park, the group went along Lakeshore Drive, through Jarvis Bay Drive, until the Jarvis Bay Provincial Campground, and back.

“Terry Fox brought our whole country together, and right now I am watching it being ripped apart and I love to celebrate who has brought us together,” said McDermott.

“Sylvan Lake has probably raised about $40-$50,000 for the Terry Fox Run, which is good. And it is nice when you think about when Terry started running in 1980, and he passed away in 1981, and the Terry Fox Run was continued on in his honour. He had a goal, initially of raising a million dollars, and after he had crossed Newfoundland, and was getting to the Maritime, he changed his goal to be a dollar for every Canadian and to raise 22 million. And to date, Terry Fox Run has raised over 500 million. So, half a billion dollars for cancer research,” McDermott added.

Sylvan Lake’s Tim Hortons contributed to the event by providing the participants with refreshments.

McDermott said that this run is often an emotional event for participants who may be connected with someone battling, or lost to cancer. “It’s really important that we keep working on cancer research, because it’s awful,” he said, adding, “Sylvan Lake has always been very embracing of it (Terry Fox Run), which is wonderful.”

