The Giving Tree is back to benefit Bethany Sylvan Lake residents

This marks the 10th year the Giving Tree has worked to make Christmas brighter for seniors

The COVID-19 pandemic has stopped and changed many things, but it has not stopped Sylvan Lake’s compassion and care for one another.

A great example of the continued care for the community, is return of the Giving Tree at Shopper’s Drug Mart on 50A Street.

Friends of Bethany have arranged the annual Giving Tree for 10 years, which features anonymous tags which display the Christmas wish list of each of the seniors living at Bethany’s long-term care and supportive living facility.

The wish lists often feature items such as Christmas ornaments, slippers, non-slip socks and chocolates, but there is often a wide array of items on the wish lists.

Bethany Sylvan Lake cannot accept have homemade treats, only store bought Christmas treats will be accepted.

The annual project has become extremely popular in the community, and is looked forward to by many.

The Giving Tree has become so popular that all the tags are normally tagged within two weeks of the tree being set up.

Friends of Bethany says COVID-19 cannot stop the community from caring with one another.

The only aspect of the Giving Tree that has changed this year has been the volunteers were unable to interview the residents themselves to get their wish lists.

Instead, the staff at Bethany Sylvan Lake gathered the information for the tags and gave it to the volunteers.

The Giving Tree helps to bring joy to a senior’s life, and ensure everyone has something to open on Christmas morning.

The staff at Bethany put up nine Christmas trees in the different units and public spaces for the residents to enjoy.

Gifts from the Giving Tree can be dropped off at Bethany Sylvan Lake at 4700 47 Ave. between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The final day to drop off gifts is Dec. 14.

Bethany Sylvan Lake asks that be unwrapped when dropped off, and that they are scent-free.

For more information, contact Sandra Simpson at Bethany Sylvan Lake at 403-887-7741 ext. 236 or by email at sandra.simpson@bethanyseniors.com.