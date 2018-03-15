Ursula brandishes Triton’s trident, about to take over power of the sea as Ariel and her friends look on in dismay. The Ecole Mother Teresa School Performing Arts department put on their version of the Musical The Little Mermaid on Thursday afternoon. Photo by Myra Nicks/Sylvan Lake Nwas

The Little Mermaid comes to Sylvan

Ecole Mother Teresa Performing Arts Department is performing tonight and tomorrow night

This afternoon the Ecole Mother Teresa Performing Arts Department put on a matinée of The Little Mermaid for the elementary students.

The students enthusiastically clapped between each scene as the cast performed the well-known Disney story of a mermaid who signs away her voice so she can walk on land and charm the human prince she falls in love with.

The musical will be performed tonight and tomorrow night at 7 p.m. in the Fine Arts Centre at the school. Tickets are $5 per person or $20 per family.


Prince Eric realizes Ariel is the one with the beautiful voice he fell in love with. Photo by Myra Nicks/Sylvan Lake News

Elementary students learn about snow plows

