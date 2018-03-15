The Little Mermaid comes to Sylvan

This afternoon the Ecole Mother Teresa Performing Arts Department put on a matinée of The Little Mermaid for the elementary students.

The students enthusiastically clapped between each scene as the cast performed the well-known Disney story of a mermaid who signs away her voice so she can walk on land and charm the human prince she falls in love with.

The musical will be performed tonight and tomorrow night at 7 p.m. in the Fine Arts Centre at the school. Tickets are $5 per person or $20 per family.



myra.nicks@sylvanlakenews.com

