The Sylvan Lake Town Council Meeting Brings Forward Some Topics Of Discussion

Many topics of discussion were addressed during the Town council meeting on July 12

On July 12 the Town of Sylvan Lake had its council meeting where many topics of interest were discussed.

One of the topics was the use of special ballots during the upcoming municipal election.

The process is quite simple, said Communications Officer Jared Waldo.

“These ballots are basically for folks who won’t be able to attend advanced voting days or election day itself for legitimate and tangible reasons but would still like to vote.”

While this is a standard practice it needs to be decided before an election takes place, said Waldo.

Ballots are to be made by writing, telephone, fax, or in person and need to be requested from the Returning Officer by 4 p.m. on Wednesday Oct. 14 and completed ballots must be received at the Municipal Government Building by 4:30 on Oct. 18.

Some upcoming events are also in the works by the Town’s Recreation, Culture and Tourism team, said Waldo.

“They are currently planning events for the Fall and beyond into 2022.”

There are also tentative plans to host a pair of returning regular pre-COVID events in September.

“It’s a little bit easier to plan these events now that restrictions are lifted, but our team is still planning events with pencil and not pen.”

The Town is preparing for the chance COVID restrictions may become a reality once again, said Waldo.

“Our planning comes with a plan ‘A,’ ‘B,’ and sometimes even a ‘C.”

The intention is to return to a regular schedule of events moving forward while remaining aware that things can change at a moment’s notice.

Another issue brought to the council is the increase in beach traffic in order to deal with this RCMP will be using targeted enforcement as well as an enhanced schedule while also working with Municipal Enforcement.

“When we see visitors in the tens of thousands on a weekend day, we must be there to ensure everyone can enjoy our town peacefully and safely,” said Staff Sgt. Jeff McBeth.

Targeted enforcement is generally done when there is an increase in crime, or a common trend is noted, said McBeth.

“The police have observed a significant increase in the consumption of alcohol on the beach front and an increase in other crimes, such as assault.”

McBethe says having help from the Municipal Enforcement is also good.

“It shows that we are a united front of enforcing the laws. It also allows them to focus on their area of expertise, municipal by-laws and allows us to focus on Provincial and Federal offences.”

The council is also applying for the Canada Community Revitalization Fund grant in order to expand Festival Street, and for a 50A Avenue Modernization Project.

With the funding the benefits to downtown would be significant, said Economic Development Officer Amanda Mercer.

“Events already provide a great economic impact within our community, however, pulling them out of parking lots and hosting them at the Festival Street location would not only free up available event parking, it would also encourage event goers to travel into our downtown and past our Centennial Street shopping area.”

The modernization project will be a continuation of the look and feel from Festival Street, as well as possibly including a piece of public art within the space, said Mercer.

“The construction process will be similar to what was experienced on Festival Street with property owners and businesses in the area being engaged if the project grant application gets approved.”

At this time, the project requires the grant funding to move forward.