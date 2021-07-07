The Town of Sylvan Lake is building a new Health and Wellness Healing Hub coming in 2022

The Town of Sylvan Lake wants to creat a community-led and driven Hub to support health and wellness

Sylvan Lake has a new Health and Wellness Healing Hub coming in the spring of 2022 located in the open space along 47 Ave between 52 Street and Westview Drive.

Health and wellness is a lifelong journey that is essential for a person’s overall well-being, said Community Development Coordinator Heather Sweetnam.

“If we do not have opportunities to support our health and wellness, it can lead to lifelong struggles resulting in challenges with coping and resilience.”

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic social isolation was one of the biggest mental health challenges, said Sweetnam.

“Due to the lack of in-person social connection for people living alone or due to too much connection for families experiencing family breakdown and abuse, many residents who did not have healthy support systems experienced depression, anxiety, and vulnerability.”

The negative impacts of the pandemic will be felt for years to come, said Sweetnam.

“The pandemic has exacerbated abuse, violence, addictions, financial challenges, and negatively affected our overall mental well being.”

The Town wants to create a community-led and driven Hub to support the health and wellness of the residents by offering programming within a space that enhances their overall well-being, she said.

“This space will offer a walking labyrinth, gazebo, wisdom circle, contemplation space, local artwork, zen gardens, positive messaging, and community programs such as yoga and tai chi with the vision that it will be a place of healing and rejuvenation for our residents.”

The importance of our mental health and wellbeing has never been more recognized and accepted, said Sweetnam.

“It is our hope that the community will take part in its growth, utilize the healing components of nature within, attend and/or facilitate health and wellness programs, and connect with others.”

The town has also received grants and funding in order to build the Hub, said Sweetnam.

“Sylvan Lake Family and Community Support Services has received two grants from New Horizons for Seniors in the amount of $50,000 and the Canadian Mental Health Association in the amount of $34,000 totalling $84,0000 to support the development of the health and wellness healing hub in Sylvan Lake.”

Construction for the Health and Wellness Healing Hub has begun and will continue throughout 2021, said Sweetnam.

“As milestones are reached for stage 1 and stage 2 we will update the community on its progress and provide community consultations for programming ideas.”