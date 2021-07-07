The Town of Sylvan Lake’s staff and volunteers are keeping the lakeshore clean

With more people coming to visit during the summer months it is important to keep the lakeshore clean

With people coming to visit during the summer months it is important to keep the lakeshore clean and presentable.

The Town’s Parks department dedicates nine staff members daily to ensure the lakefront remains clean, said Parks Manager Lee Furlotte.

“Staffing hours are 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday to Friday and 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends.”

Staff members have to do many maintenance activities to ensure the cleanliness of the lakefront.

“Seaweed clean-up/removal, litter control, garbage removal, washroom maintenance, playground maintenance, graffiti removal, and maintenance of park furnishings.”

Usually the Town coordinates an annual spring clean-up of the lakefront but due to the Covid-19 pandemic it has been cancelled in 2020 and 2021.

Instead of spring clean-up this year there was a ‘Pitch in Month,’ said Furlotte.

“Starting in April we had a total of 11 groups registered, one of which tended specifically to the Lakeshore Drive area between 34 and 35 street and the beach.”

A group on Facebook called Meanwhile in Sylvan Lake also has people talking about the cleanliness of the lakeshore.

Many applaud the town staff and volunteers for doing a good job in keeping the lakeshore clean including George Meiklejohn and Kelly Edgecombe.

“The town and their helpers are doing a great job cleaning up the mess left behind,” said Meiklejohn.

“To the Town of Sylvan Lake staff, who are tasked with cleaning up our beach and the volunteers who love our town. We welcome people to enjoy the beauty and sometimes they have no respect. Thanks for cleaning up the mess,” said Edgecombe.

Anyone interested in volunteering to help maintain the lakefront can contact the Town’s Volunteer Coordinator Amy Boutin 403-887-1195 ext 433 or aboutin@sylvanlake.ca.

Once application forms are completed volunteers will be directed to Furlotte to coordinate volunteer schedules.

“The Town is happy to offer bags and collect them if people wish to pitch in efforts to keep things nice,” said Furlotte.