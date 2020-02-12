Thousands of reasons to support the food bank

If you’ve ever wondered who uses food banks, the answer is often our friends, neighbours and family.

Thousands of Central Albertans rely on food banks to ensure they have enough to eat. And the need continues to grow, with Alberta experiencing a higher than national average number of children relying on their services.

The face of hunger is ever evolving and as economic or family circumstances change, those who have been donors to their local food bank in the past may well find themselves in need of its services now or in the future. Parents working multiple jobs may skip a meal so their child has school lunches; a senior may miss dinner to ensure their spouse has the medication or care they need. There is no typical person who turns to a food bank for help.

To meet that need, community food banks rely on monetary and food donations from across the region.

Here’s how to DONATE

Supporting your local food bank couldn’t be easier – donate in person or online. Many local grocery stores also offer food bank coupons at the checkout that have a direct, far-reaching impact.

