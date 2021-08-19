Three current councillors in Sylvan Lake are running for re-election

In the municipal election on Oct. 18 three of the current councillors are running for re-election

In the upcoming municipal election on Oct. 18 three of the current councillors are running for re-election.

For Councillor Kendall Kloss this will be his second time running for council after being elected in 2017.

“I have many people messaging and speaking to me on ways we have excelled as a town over the past four years and where there is room for improvement.”

As a council member, focusing on how decisions will impact families, businesses, and town growth have been things Kloss has done.

“I continue to volunteer for community events, I have also served on 15 different local and regional committees. I am also the only member of council to have completed the National Advanced Certificate in Local Authority Administration from the University of Alberta.”

Kloss focused on municipal law, strategic financial planning, and human resources. He also holds a Masters Degree in Leadership from the University of Alberta as well.

Council needs to continue to improve Sylvan Lake’s infrastructure, family-focused events, partner with local businesses, budget accordingly, and ensure since the pandemic has passed that mental health supports are available, said Kloss.

Jas Payne is also well into his second re-election campaign.

The community has been very supportive and Sylvan Lakers are vocal and active, said Payne.

“I am fortunate enough to be connected to many in the community and people are comfortable speaking to me.”

This council has been a good one which has seen Sylvan through a tremendous amount of growth, said Payne.

“We have been fortunate enough to have a council that has been wise in its spending and building.”

Payne is involved in multiple boards, committees and organizations.

“I have been a director for the Spirit of Sylvan Yuletide Festival, Organizer for Shake the Lake, board member of Sylvan Lake Minor Football, the Library Board, Municipal Planning Commission and several other boards and committees.”

Payne has also been part of projects in Sylvan Lake like Building a Firehall, the Nexsource Centre, Pogadl Park, the Spray Park, and several other projects.

“I’ve personally raised funds for the Spray Park and the building of Beacon Hill Playground. I would like to continue to be part of the building of the community.”

Focusing on families and young people in the community is important, said Payne.

“How is this decision going to impact families and youth in Sylvan Lake? I have found that keeping that front and centre keeps me focused.”

This is the second time running for council for Tim Mearns.

Friends and family have been 100 per cent supportive, said Mearns.

Many things done by the council recently have been infrastructure projects, he said.

“Those are big projects that we have taken on and making sure we are replacing the right infrastructure at the right time for the betterment of the community. That’s one of the things we’ve accomplished and will continue to do going forward.”

Pogadl Park is also something to be proud of, said Mearns.

“How we are putting that project together, and the partnership we’ve had with the Sylvan Lake Gulls Association. We made a commitment to the community to build this park.”

Paid parking in the downtown area has also been something done because of the boom of tourists in the community.

“Without tourists, businesses suffer. We encourage tourism. We look at our paid parking program and the revenue it brings in to help keep our parks cleaner, help our bylaw enforcement, and our business community.”

There are a couple of things that are important in regards to council, said Mearns.

“Transparency is one, and integrity is the other.”

The final day for the nominations period is Sept. 20.