Tim Horton’s Smile cookie campaign on until Sept. 23 in Sylvan Lake

For the seventh year in a row the proceeds will be going to Sylvan Lake and Area Urgent Care

Smile Cookies are back again at Sylvan Lake Tim Horton’s, and for the seventh year in a row their charity of choice is Advanced Ambulatory Care Service in Sylvan Lake.

The Smile Cookies are sold for $1 each and every cent goes towards purchasing another piece of medical equipment for the Advanced Ambulatory Care Service (AACS) at the end of the year.

The campaign runs until Sat., Sept. 23 and there will be 50 volunteers covering shifts all week to help promote the campaign and decorate some cookies.

On the morning of Tues., Sept. 18 Doreen Parcels and Chelsea Wildman were the volunteers at the drive-thru to take donations and remind people to buy Smile Cookies.

“I think it’s such a unique opportunity with Tim Horton’s donating the full dollar for each cookie to our Ambulatory Care Centre,” said Parcels, who also volunteered with the cookie campaign last year.

“It’s such a great way for Tim Horton’s to support our community, so it made sense for me to come out and support as well,” added Parcels.

Wildman, a first time cookie volunteer, picked up two shifts this week.

She said she is hoping to help the community as well and help to make a difference in people’s lives.

“I hope we raise as much as we possibly can,” said Wildman, who says the experience has been great so far.

“We’re out here and just trying to get people to buy cookies.”

Last year the Smile Cookie campaign raised $8,721 for Sylvan Lake and Area Urgent Care.

In total over the last six years the Sylvan Lake Smile Cookie campaign has raised $46,925 for medical equipment for the AACS.

The Sylvan Lake Urgent Care Committee hopes to raise a total of $50,000 over the course of 2018, which will be used to purchase medical equipment for AACS, as decided by the doctors who work there every day.

The AACS opened its doors in Sylvan Lake in June, and has helped many people from across Central Alberta, not just in Sylvan Lake. As of Aug. 19, 3,000 people have been said to have used AACS for non-life threatening injuries ans illnesses.