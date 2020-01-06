Tips to achieve that New Year’s Resolution from Sylvan Lake gym owner

Scott McDermott gives a few tips on how to achieve your New Year’s Resolution

New Year’s resolutions and setting goals for oneself are good things, according to a local gym owner.

Scott McDermott, owner of Best Body Fitness, says he is a big believer in New Year’s resolutions, no matter what they may be or when they are set.

He says without goals or resolutions, a person’s life will become static and continue as the “same old, same old.”

“No matter what the goal may be, whether it is health and fitness related or not, it is important to set new goals in your life to continue to improve and change,” McDermott said.

Most people take the new year as the perfect time to change something they don’t like about themselves, or perfect something they do.

A major goal for many when setting New Year’s resolutions is to get fit and healthy. This is why many gyms will see an increase in patrons early in the New Year.

McDermott says it is great to see new people come to the gym, and old patrons renew their interest. However he says people need to be more specific when setting their goals.

“Most people will stop coming to class or whatever their goal may be, before March. At the gym we see a drop off in participation by mid-February,” McDermott said.

When setting new goals or a resolution for the new year, McDermott says you need to first make sure it is something you want.

“A lot of people will say they want to get fit, or stop smoking as their New Year’s resolution, but they don’t actually want that. So, they stop before before they really get started.”

The other tip McDermott gives is to make sure the goal set is specific.

It isn’t enough to just say one wants to become fit and healthy, or to read more, or to spend less money. Instead it is recommended to make specific, actionable goals.

According to McDermott, one has to say exactly what the goal is.

“Say you want to lose weight. That’s great, but what does that mean? Say that you want to lose 20 lbs of body fat by such and such a time.”

Another tip from McDermott is to make a list of why you want to achieve this goal. He says when making the list look at the positives that could come from achieving the goal.

He also recommends creating a list of all the negatives that come with not achieving the set goal.

“It is also really important to put yourself in an environment set up for you to win,” he said.

A winning environment may include removing the temptation of unhealthy snacks from the house, or going to the movies instead of the bar on a Friday because you are giving up drinking alcohol.

McDermott says a winning environment also includes those in it.

“You want to make sure you have support to reach your goals. Sure you can meet your goal of losing weight when your spouse isn’t supportive and eats cake and pizza in front of you, but it makes it a lot more difficult.”

A surprising tip from McDermott to help ensure success for those with New Year’s resolutions is to set consequences.

He suggests making multiple small achievable goals, and setting a consequence if that goal isn’t met.

When writing his book, McDermott set a goal of writing one chapter each month and if he didn’t meet that goal his favourite, and very expensive, bike would be donated to charity.

“There was one month I didn’t meet my goal, and my bike was given to charity, for free. I was devastated, but you know what, I never missed a deadline again.”

The final tip McDermott gives for anyone looking to achieve a goal this year, whether health and fitness related or otherwise, is to be determined.

Achieving whatever goal one has set will be a difficult process with many ups and downs.

“It won’t be easy, it will be hard and there will be things along the way that will make you feel self-conscience or unworthy, but, if you are determined and stick to it, you will make it,” McDermott said.