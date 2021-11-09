Pumpkin Trail ends. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News

Town closes count on Pumpkin Trail

Halloween decorations now being repurposed

The Town of Sylvan Lake concluded its final pumpkin count on the Pumpkin Trail Monday, totaling 1,706.

“Sylvan Lake’s creativity is amazing, it’s been so cool to see everyone’s pumpkin skills on display. Thank you to everyone who contributed to the trail,” the town shared in a Facebook post.

The Pumpkin House was sponsored by Hidden Valley Garden U-Pick and Sobeys Sylvan Lake, with consistent support from community members.

“It’s all about reuse and recycle: the public are welcome to take the bales, cornstalks, and pumpkins in the downtown that were part of fall decor for livestock, agricultural, and other uses starting Nov. 9,” the post stated.

Town of Sylvan Lake / Facebook photo
