Sylvan Lake’s public works department will be collecting live Christmas trees beginning Jan. 8.

Pick up and disposal of the trees is free to residents.

To have your tree picked up by public works staff, place the tree where your garbage and recycling is normally picked up.

The Town requests trees are placed in the collection area by 8 a.m. on Jan. 8. Town staff advise residents it may take up to five days to have the trees collected.