Town of Sylvan Lake announces new community bus

The CARE-a-van is available for both for-profit and non-profit organizations

The Town of Sylvan Lake unveiled its newest community bus, the CARE-a-van, on Oct. 15.

The CARE-a-van is available to assist local organizations, for profits, non-profits and businesses to attend social, cultural arts and recreation events, where it got its name, CARE.

“We want to ensure Sylvan Lakers have access to preventative social programming, and to cultural and recreational opportunities that enrich quality of life; part of that is ensuring access – transportation.” Kelly Smith, Family and Community Support Services manager said.

In addition to municipal funding, the Rotary Club of Sylvan Lake also contributed $10,000 towards the purchase of the van. Stormy Tree, a local business in the downtown area, also contributed to the purchase, donating just over $400.

The Town has a goal of raising $50,000 towards operating costs. To work towards this goal, sponsorship opportunities, including a “major sponsor” option, community donations, and “Save your seat” sponsorships, are available to help support the CARE-a-van.

Rental fees also contribute towards operating fees, with varying rates for non-profit and for-profit organizations.

The new vehicle carries up to 22 passengers, including the driver, and has up to four wheelchair spaces available. An electric lift for access is also a major feature of the new vehicle.

The van is not available for transportation of individuals and/or families for personal use, medical appointments, and/or personal events.

User fees are broken down for profit and business based on half-day or full day rentals. The same has been done for non-profit groups.

User fees include the following: “A full tank of gas at the time of pick-up, with the user group responsible to return with a full tank. If the group fails to fill the tank, a charge is applied (cost to fill the tank + an extra $0.05 per litre).”

To learn more about the CARE-a-van, rental rates, sponsorship opportunities, or for booking inquiries, please visit www.sylvanlake.ca/CARE-a-van