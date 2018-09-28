Roughly 25 Grade 9 students from H.J. Cody helped plants trees with Mayor Sean McIntyre and Town Staff on Nation Tree Day, Sept. 29. Photo Submitted

Town of Sylvan Lake celebrate National Tree Day with Grade 9 students

Students from H.J. Cody helped Town staff to plant a few trees on Sept. 29

Sept. 26 was National Tree Day, and for the third year in a row, the Town of Sylvan Lake celebrated with students from the H.J Cody High School.

Students from the high school participated in National Tree Day by learning about tree care and the importance of biodiversity. Roughly 25 Grade 9 students from Linda Wagers’ Outdoor Education class planted trees alongside Mayor Sean McIntyre and Town staff in the area around Hagerman Playground.

Sylvan Lakers are encouraged to celebrate National Tree Day as well. Autumn is considered to be a perfect time to plant new trees, if there is adequate space in a home owner’s yard. Choose a tree or shrub that best matches your taste, space, and growing conditions, and play away. The Town of Sylvan Lake website has tips on planting and caring for trees.

Tree Canada an plant a tree for you if you are unable to plant one yourself. Visit www.treecanada.ca to donate towards the cost of planting either a sapling, or a larger tree.

