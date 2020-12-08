Town of Sylvan Lake introduces a new holiday initiative: Community Spirit Tree

The Community Spirit Tree is located on the south corner of Lions Park

The Community Spirit Tree is decorated with “lights, kindness challenges, words of hope, stories and inspirations. (Photo Submitted)

The Town of Sylvan Lake is celebrating the holiday season by sharing community spirit through a new initiative.

In Lions Park a “perfectly shaped spruce tree” sits with new lights and decorations. This is the Community Spirit Tree.

The Town says this new initiative will help spread positive community spirit during the holiday season.

“Our community spirit is what makes Sylvan Lake a brilliant place to live and grow our families, enjoy our neighbours, and connect to others on a daily basis,” the Town said in a press release.

The Community Spirit Tree is decorated with lights, kindness challenges, words of hope, stories, and inspirations.

There are 100 ornaments decorating the tree. Fifty of those have hand-written “Acts of Kindness” for locals to take and do around the community.

The “acts of kindness” can be simple actions such as saying something nice to a cashier at the grocery store, shopping from a local “maker,” or simply holding the door open for a stranger, says the Town.

The remaining 50 ornaments are blank, leaving room for locals to share their own “own words of hope, stories and traditions.”

“We take care of each other through kindness and service… Let’s take the challenge together, and nurture the Spirit of Community in the midst of our lives,” said the Town.