Town of Sylvan Lake looking for input on short-term rentals

Currently, the Town does not regulate short-term rentals.

The Town of Sylvan Lake is looking for input on the management of local short-term rental properties.

An online survey has been created to help the Town “plan for fair and responsible management of short-term rental properties, for residents, visitors, and owners.”

Currently, the Town does not regulate short-term rentals. Short-term rentals are currently referred to as “tourist homes” by the Town and there is no definition or regulations in place for short-term rentals, such as AirBnB.

“When we develop measures for short-term rental operators to follow, we are better able to ensure those properties comply with health and safety rules, as well as local business licensing practices. These measures protect not only the operators, but also guests that attend these properties, and those living in adjacent properties.”

The survey asks questions like what is your level of concern having a short-term rental property next door, and do you believe it is fair to limit short-term rentals to only certain areas.

The Town describes a short-term rental means using a residential property for temporary accommodation for 28 consecutive days or less. This can include any of the following:

• An entire residence;

• A portion of a residence; or

• A secondary or garage suite; and

• For this discussion, does not include bed and breakfasts, and hotels/motels.

Short-term rentals offer many opportunities for those who choose to operate one. One may choose to operate a short-term rental to provide:

• Tourism/tourist rentals

• Families/visitors in town attending sporting events/camps

• Housing for temporary residents/workers like contract workers, or those in the oil and gas industry

• Transitional housing for families/individuals mid-move, or

• Isolating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Tourist Home Regulations

The survey is open until 11:55 p.m. on Jan. 29. It can be filled out at www.forms.sylvanlake.ca/Surveys/ShortTermRentalSurvey

