Sylvan Lake has proclaimed Aug. 22 Neighbour Day to celebrate neighbourly kindness. Photo Courtesy of the Town of Sylvan Lake’s website.

Town of Sylvan Lake proclaims inaugural Neighbour Day

The events to celebrate neighbourly kindness are set for Aug. 22 in Sylvan Lake

Neighbour Day is Sylvan Lake’s newest celebration after being proclaimed for Aug. 22.

The day was created because the Town wanted to recognize all the kindness which has resulted from the community being neighbourly during the pandemic.

“My goal when creating Neighbour Day was to have annual recognition of the importance of building neighbourly relationships within our community,” said Heather Sweetnam, community development coordinator with the Town of Sylvan Lake, in an email.

“Many of us have become too busy to even have a quick chat with our neighbours, and because of this we are missing key opportunities for asset building amongst each other.”

A neighbourhood scavenger hunt, having a picnic in your front yard or participating in the Love Your Neighbour Challenge are all ways Sylvan Lakers can celebrate this year.

To fulfill the challenge you must post a photo of your random act of kindness to Facebook with the hashtag #SLneighbourday. Those entered will be instantly rewarded with a gift certificate for a treat.

Those choosing to picnic in their yard can also post a photo to the hashtag for a chance to win a prize.

On Neighbour Day there will also be a “Pocket Park Party” where volunteers will be working to revitalize the space between Eclectica Fashions and Fresh Flowers and More on Centennial Street.

The volunteers will be there to carry out a variety of activities including painting benches, building planters and painting a mural, says Kristen Shima, culture coordinator, recreation and culture for the Town.

“We want the community to be a part of the process and have it to be their own space as part of the process and contribution to Neighbour Day,” Shima said.

She added the pocket park will be used in the future for youth, families as well as for events and programming.

Volunteers will be on the site in smaller groups throughout the day in order to maintain the proper physical distance within the park.

Information surrounding the benefits of being neighbourly and building relationships will be posted to Sylvan Lake FCSS’ Facebook page prior to and on Neighbour Day. Updates surrounding the events will also be posted.

Neighbourly celebrations can happen any day of the year and residents can throw their own block party to connect to their neighbours.

The Town of Sylvan Lake website provides a toolkit and the registration forms necessary to throw a block party.

