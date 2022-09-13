Treat yourself to a day out

A group of local women are taking over the Women’s Wellness Retreat event and are inviting others to enjoy a day of relaxation and connection.

Cinzia Capella, vice-chair with Sylvan Lake Community Partners, is chairing the Women’s Wellness Retreat event, along with Donna Ellerby, executive director with Community Partners; Brenda Eaton, with the Anthony Henday Association, who had previously been running the event; and Teresa Rilling, of the Women’s Wellness Board, part of Community Partners. They’re hoping to have a big turnout for the Saturday, Sept. 24 event.

The Women’s Wellness Retreat, now in its 17th year, is a day for ladies to come with their friends, or by themselves, and take part in two sessions of their choice, such as feng shui for your home, journalling, rock painting, card making and paper crafts, discover your clothing style, healthy living and more. There will be inspirational speakers, a market to shop for goods from local businesses, lunch provided by RBC, door prizes and swag bags. Sylvan Lake Medi Spa will also be picking one lady, and she can choose a friend to join, to be whisked away that day for a beauty session.

Tickets for the event are $40 each and they can be purchased at Community Partners or online. The event will be at the Legion this year and it will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“I’m excited,” said Capella. “This is my first year being one of the main o-ordinators and I’m hoping it’ll be a huge success.”

Capella said she first went to a Women’s Wellness Retreat event when she moved to town 12 years ago.

“I met a few women and we are still friends today,” she said. “I’m hoping women will be able to learn things they maybe wouldn’t have taken steps to learn before. At the market, they’ll be able to see things that are offered in our community.”

