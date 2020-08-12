One half of the Duelling Divas kicks off the show on Aug. 8 on the Bukz patio. Saturday was the second night of the fundraiser in support of the Cooney girls with live music, a raffle and a cash jar. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Two-night fundraiser supports Sylvan Lake family after parent death

Billy Cooney, owner of Cooney Creek Plumbing and Heating, died July 25 after a dirt bike accident

Over the weekend the community rallied together for two nights of fundraising fun.

The live music event featured the Duelling Divas played pianos on outdoor patios while attendees enjoyed drinks and food on Friday or Saturday night, Aug. 7-8, at Bukz.

Tickets for tables at the event sold out with all proceeds going towards the Cooney girls. A silent auction with over 30 items and a cash jar also collected funds for the cause.

In July, Billy Cooney, owner of Cooney Creek Plumbing and Heating, passed away after a dirt bike accident leaving behind his wife and two daughters.

The event raised a total of $5,565 over the course of two days surpassing the goal Kjeryn Dakin, owner of Bukz and Bukwildz, set for the event.

“When somebody’s down we just wanted to do what we could with the tools that we have,” said Dakin, who knew Billy personally, adding she will always do something to help out.

She says people who weren’t able to get a table at the event were stopping by to drop off cash donations.

“… With all the negativity from this year it’s a nice gesture to see people in your community, strangers, just give that extra little bit to you.”

The Duelling Divas in their sparkling outfits took requests throughout the night keeping spirits high and the fun going as some people even took to dancing out in the street as Lakeshore Drive was closed to vehicles.

“It’s just really good positive energy and it brings back a little bit of life to what’s going on,” Dakin said at the event on Saturday night.

A GoFundMe entitled “For Meaghan and the girls” has also been started on behalf of Meaghan Cooney and her daughters. As of publication it had raised over $31,000 for the girls.

Dakin says herself, as well as the entire business community, are appreciative to have people come out and support when the community is in need.

“Sylvan Lake’s people always show up,” she said.

