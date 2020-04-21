U of A plesiosaur named after chief medical officer, former Sylvan Laker

“Dr. Deeno Hinshaw” as voted by the students for the naming rights of the 30-foot-long plesiosaur

The University of Alberta’s 30-foot-long plesiosaur cast has been named in tribute to a former Sylvan Laker and Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.

“Dr. Deeno Hinshaw”, the ancient marine reptile, hangs prominently from the ceiling in the main science building on campus.

The name was decided through a nomination process and vote by the students to decide the final selection.

Catie Strong, the vice president external of the U of A Paleontological Society, says the choice highlights how people are feeling about the current situation of the pandemic.

“I think this really shows just how much people want to recognize Dr. [Deena] Hinshaw in some kind of way and even if this is kind of a small gesture I think it shows that people are very appreciative of her work,” said Strong in a phone interview.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, a graduate from Ecole HJ Cody High School, has been leading Alberta through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Strong said the idea behind the contest, run by the society, came as the pandemic first began to unfold and campus was being shut down.

“We thought this would be a good way to basically keep students connected [and] have some kind of fun, light-hearted thing that students could get involved in,” explained Strong.

She said about 200 names were suggested by students and almost 600 votes were cast in the final naming poll.

The runner-up on the ballot was “Indiana Bones”, which Strong says was also a pretty funny choice.

