Update on temporary closures of Sylvan Lake’s Advanced Ambulatory Care Service

AHS has been successful in filling vacant shifts for August 21 and 22

Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service has experienced some temporary closures during this past month as a result of vacant shifts that couldn’t be covered.

AHS has been successful in filling vacant shifts for Aug. 21 and 22, said AHS.

“AHS is thankful for the support of surrounding healthcare centres and medical staff, and would like to thank the community for their patience and understanding during this time.”

The goal is to maintain services and keep sites operating as normal, said AHS.

“Temporary service reductions are only done as a last resort, after all other options have been exhausted.”

Many staff and physicians have been doing far more than their usual hours over the past 16 months, said AHS.

“They need and deserve a break, and they’re less available to work extra shifts than they would have been a year ago.”