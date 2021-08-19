Alberta Health Services Logo. (file photo)

Alberta Health Services Logo. (file photo)

Update on temporary closures of Sylvan Lake’s Advanced Ambulatory Care Service

AHS has been successful in filling vacant shifts for August 21 and 22

Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service has experienced some temporary closures during this past month as a result of vacant shifts that couldn’t be covered.

AHS has been successful in filling vacant shifts for Aug. 21 and 22, said AHS.

“AHS is thankful for the support of surrounding healthcare centres and medical staff, and would like to thank the community for their patience and understanding during this time.”

The goal is to maintain services and keep sites operating as normal, said AHS.

“Temporary service reductions are only done as a last resort, after all other options have been exhausted.”

Many staff and physicians have been doing far more than their usual hours over the past 16 months, said AHS.

“They need and deserve a break, and they’re less available to work extra shifts than they would have been a year ago.”

Previous story
Jazz at the Lake looks towards next year’s festival after fantastic performance
Next story
Three current councillors in Sylvan Lake are running for re-election

Just Posted

Ross Fraser won $500,020 in LOTTO MAX. (submitted photo)
Sylvan Laker wins $500,020 in LOTTO MAX

Alberta Health Services Logo. (file photo)
Update on temporary closures of Sylvan Lake’s Advanced Ambulatory Care Service

Gulls logo
Sylvan Lake Gulls season ends in heartbreaking fashion

(File image)
Temporary closure of Sylvan Lake health service