Students at Ecole Our Lady of the Rosary performed “Louis la grenouille” (Louie the frog) for parents, family members and friends on Jan. 31.

The play was performed six times with a different group of students taking to the stage each time.

“Louis la grenouille” was performed entirely in french.

