Steffie Woima’s choir spent the afternoon with seniors at the NexSource Centre on Dec. 19

Ecole Steffie Woima School’s choir performed in the NexSource Centre’s Seniors Centre on Dec. 19.

The choir sang a collection of holiday songs for the seniors before taking a break from singing to deliver cards and spend some time with the seniors.

The afternoon wrapped up with the seniors joining the students in singing some Christmas carols.

