VIDEO: Sylvan Lake celebrates 1913 Days

Sylvan Lake celebrated its birthday with the annual 1913 Days last weekend.
Festivities ran in various locations around town from June 14-16.
This year’s 1913 Days featured new events such as a Soap Box Derby, cemetery tours, a penny carnival and indigenous dancing.
The three-day celebration also saw old favourites like the parade, the Battle at the Beach street hockey tournament, and pie and cake auction.
