Racers compete in Sylvan Lake’s first Soap Box Derby at 1913 Days on June 15. The derby was set up on Centennial Street for participants to compete for fastest times and most creative design. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs

VIDEO: Sylvan Lake celebrates 1913 Days

Sylvan Lake’s birthday celebration featured new events and annual favourites, June 14-16

Sylvan Lake celebrated its birthday with the annual 1913 Days last weekend.

Festivities ran in various locations around town from June 14-16.

This year’s 1913 Days featured new events such as a Soap Box Derby, cemetery tours, a penny carnival and indigenous dancing.

The three-day celebration also saw old favourites like the parade, the Battle at the Beach street hockey tournament, and pie and cake auction.

READ MORE: Sylvan Lake’s 1913 Days gets a new look

