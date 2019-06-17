VIDEO: Sylvan Lake celebrates 1913 Days

Sylvan Lake’s birthday celebration featured new events and annual favourites, June 14-16

Sylvan Lake celebrated its birthday with the annual 1913 Days last weekend.

Festivities ran in various locations around town from June 14-16.

This year’s 1913 Days featured new events such as a Soap Box Derby, cemetery tours, a penny carnival and indigenous dancing.

The three-day celebration also saw old favourites like the parade, the Battle at the Beach street hockey tournament, and pie and cake auction.

READ MORE: Sylvan Lake’s 1913 Days gets a new look

Follow Kaylyn Whibbs on Twitter

@kaylynwhibbs

kaylyn.whibbs@sylvanlakenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter