Virtual author talk planned for Sylvan Lake Municipal Library

16-year-old author Sophie Torro will speak to registrants during a Zoom meeting held by the library

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library is hosting a virtual author talk next week with teen author Sophie Torro.

The event will be held on a Zoom meeting call on May 14 at 3:30 p.m where the 16-year-old author will talk about her young teen series SkyTalons.

“Sophie is an incredible inspiration to young writers everywhere,” says Corrie Brown, programmer at the library. “To have published two books by the age of sixteen, with more on the way, she is the best example of what creativity, passion, and courage can achieve.”

Torro self-published her first book “SkyTalons: Cornelius’ Curse” at the age of 15, and published the sequel at the age of 16.

“SkyTalons: Cornelius’ Curse” follows the adventures of Cornelius, a pigeon living in a busy city who’s life is “turned upside-down with action, adventure, and too many mysteries to count.”

The first book in the series was published in September 2019, with the third expected out this June.

Torro has also published a children’s book titled “Q&A Kids: What is Coronavirus?”

During the Zoom meeting, facilitated by the library, Torro will speak about her books and answer questions.

Registration is required for the event, and can be done by calling the library at 403-887-2130 or by emailing corrie.brown@prl.ab.ca.

Books written by Torro can be purchased online through Amazon or Kobo. “Q&A Kids: What is Coronavirus?” is available in French and English.

