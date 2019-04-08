The large group of volunteers pose with some of the boxes they had constructed at the planter build. The crew gathered at the food bank April 6 for a day of yard clean up, construction and soil filling. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Volunteers gather to build planters for Sylvan Lake community gardens

The eight garden beds will grow fresh produce for the food bank and library’s Little Free Pantry

The beds for Sylvan Lake’s two new community gardens are set up and waiting to be planted.

There are eight garden beds total, six at the Sylvan Lake Community Food Bank and two at the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library.

The gardens will work together to provide fresh produce to the food bank and library’s Little Free Pantry.

All eight boxes were constructed by a group of volunteers at the food bank’s garden location.

The garden boxes are made of spruce, coated in linseed oil and lined with a moisture barrier to keep them in good shape for years to come.

The beds are now set in their permanent locations and filled with soil waiting to be planted.

Tammy Montague, project manager for the two new community gardens, says volunteers will be planting and maintaining the garden at the food bank throughout the summer, while the children in the library’s Summer Reading program will be planting and tending to the library’s garden as part of their programming.

The “Planting Party” for the beds at the food bank is being held on May 26.

“The Art Society also wants to beautify the locations, so they want to paint the beds and build some benches and they have lots of other plans too, but we have to discuss all that,” said Montague.

She added there is also plans for a lady bud release, as well as adding rain barrels and compost buns to the gardens.

“The rain barrels will teach about conservation and it’s a much better way of growing plants and the compost bins will provide free fertilizer,” explained Montague, adding they are also looking into growing potatoes in old tires or tomatoes with old pallets.

The project was kicked into high gear with the Community Spirit Capital Grant from the Town, but has remained virtually untouched so far.

LEARN MORE: Grant leads to two new community gardens in Sylvan Lake

Majority of the supplies were donated or provided at a discount to the committee by local businesses around Sylvan Lake.

The committee will also be looking for donations of seeds and plants in preparation for planting day.

Montague says they are hoping to have enough room in the budget to stock the shed at the food bank with tools so volunteers won’t have to bring their own, but the project still needs to purchase items like hoses to keep the gardens running.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the planting bee on May 26 is asked to reach out to Community Partners.

Follow Kaylyn Whibbs on Twitter

@kaylynwhibbs
kaylyn.whibbs@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The six boxes in their permanent home behind the Sylvan Lake Community Food Bank. The remaining two were transported to the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Previous story
WATCH: Sylvan Lake students learn about Indigenous cultures

Just Posted

Volunteers gather to build planters for Sylvan Lake community gardens

The eight garden beds will grow fresh produce for the food bank and library’s Little Free Pantry

WATCH: Sylvan Lake students learn about Indigenous cultures

Grade 4 students at C.P. Blakely School had a busy day on April 5 learning about Indigenous peoples

Bull Riders Canada Finals coming to Sylvan Lake this November

The Town of Sylvan Lake and Bull Riders Canada has signed a two year deal

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake candidate gather to answer diverse questions at forum

The candidate forum was held by the Chamber of Commerce on April 4

Sylvan Lake RCMP respond to possible oil field theft in Eckville

The male suspect was found with a sledgehammer and bear spray in the his car on April 6

Couple survives power line pole impaling SUV in Seattle

The crash was so sudden that they said they didn’t realize what had happened

Teen survives Montana bear attack with minor injuries

The teen didn’t have time to use his bear spray and the bear pushed him up against a tree

Red Deer RCMP charge man with several offences after Glendale incident

Red Deer man faces 24 Criminal Code charges after he was found armed and barricaded in a residence

56 per cent of Canadians believe it’s better to wait to buy a home: poll

Survey says Canadians see it as balanced between buyers’ and sellers’ market for first time in 5 years

Maryland man plotted to drive truck into pedestrians: Police

A Maryland man is accused of plotting to drive a stolen U-Haul truck into people

Global warming is shrinking glaciers faster than thought

The world’s glaciers are shrinking five times faster now than they were in the 1960s

Raise the Rink supports new Blackfalds skating facility

Hayley Wickenheiser lends voice to community project

Pace of Canadian housing starts up in March on seasonally adjusted basis: CMHC

Condo, apartment and townhouse starts increase by 18.6% in March

Astronaut David Saint-Jacques joins select group, just fourth Canadian to perform spacewalk

Saint-Jacques’ and NASA astronaut Anne McClain officially began their spacewalk just after 7:30 a.m. EDT

Most Read