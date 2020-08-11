Walk a Mile in Her Shoes returns to Sylvan Lake Aug. 21

Sylvan Lake Rotary Club is hosting the third annual event which raises domestic violence awareness

A student from HJ Cody poses for a photo with a sign during a past Walk A Mile in Her Shoes event. File Photo

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes is returning to Sylvan Lake to raise money for the Women’s Outreach Center and to raise awareness for domestic violence.

Alana Routhier is organizing the event with the help of the Sylvan Lake Rotary Club and the HJ Cody Interact Club.

The event is normally held by the Interact club at the high school, but due to the ongoing pandemic the school board is not allowing large events. Instead, Routhier says the Rotary Club is taking over this year and hopes to include as much of the community as possible.

“We are looking to start a conversation about domestic violence and give our support to the victims,” Routhier said.

“With COVID I understand that some people may not be able to come or feel uncomfortable with large gatherings and that is completely fine.”

She continued, adding all large group restrictions put in place by the province will stand. That means masks will be encouraged, social distancing will be enforced and the maximum number of participants will be 200.

Despite the ongoing concern in regard to COVID-19, Routhier says now is the perfect time to bring this subject to the forefront.

“I’ve heard that instances of domestic violence have gone up since COVID started, so now is the perfect time to do this,” she said.

Traditionally the walk is for men to stand in support with domestic violence survivors, nad in doing so they march while wearing women’s high heeled shoes.

However, Walk A Mile in Her Shoes is not specifically a men’s walk, Routhier says.

She says anyone who wants to stand against domestic and gender violence is welcome to join the event, with or without high heeled shoes.

“I think it is important to point out that this isn’t walk a mile in women’s shoes. It is walk a mile in her shoes, meaning put yourself in that persons mind frame,” said Megan Routhier.

Women can also be allies in this situation, she continued.

Sylvan Lake’s Walk a Mile in Her Shoes will be held on Aug. 21 at 3 p.m. beginning at the lighthouse.

Those looking to attend are encouraged to sign-up online and gather pledges, all of which will be donated to the Women’s Outreach Center.

Those unable to attend can donate online or support those walking by reaching from the sidelines, said Routhier.

Registering for the event and donating can all be done through the Women’s Outreach Centre’s website: www.womensoutreach.ca

More information on the event can also be found on the HJ Cody Interact Club’s Instagram page, @HJCodyInteract.