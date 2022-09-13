Walk For Veterans returns to Sylvan Lake Sept. 25

The 2022 Canadian Walk for Veterans will return as an in-person event in 11 cities, coast to coast, on Sept. 24 and 25 to raise awareness of the plight of Canadian veterans, first responders and foreign nationals who have supported Canadian troops in conflict zones such as Somalia, Rwanda, Bosnia, Afghanistan and other peacekeeping missions. The public is invited to visit www.canadianwalkforveterans.com to register for the walks, which will be held in Courtenay, White Rock, Abbotsford, Kamloops, Edmonton, Sylvan Lake, Calgary, Prince Albert, Kingston, Phillipsburg and Halifax. Anyone who cannot attend a walk but would like to support Canadian veterans, first responders or the TPLF Afghan Resettlement Fund can make a donation through the website.

For decades, interpreters, translators, project managers and cultural advisors have put their lives at risk to support Canada’s missions around the world. As a result of their critical work and sacrifice, many of them were kidnapped, tortured, killed as traitors or prosecuted as spies. The most recent example is in Afghanistan, where the Taliban now control the country and those who offer assistance to Canadians are in immediate danger, as are their families. While the government of Canada has announced some measures to bring them to Canada and help them resettle, much more additional support is needed.

“Highly skilled interpreters, cultural advisors and project officers have always been essential to Canadian military and peacekeeping missions in Afghanistan and other conflict zones. They’ve served alongside us in very high-risk environments helping to keep us safe and we should not leave them behind,” said Randie Scott, a 35-year veteran of Correctional Service of Canada, who served in Afghanistan as a member of the Kandahar Provincial Reconstruction Team. “The public tends to think of veterans as soldiers from the First or Second World War or the Korean War, but we also have a generation of young veterans among us who deserve our thanks and need our support. Unlike Remembrance Day, where we tend to pay tribute to the fallen, the Canadian Walk for Veterans is an opportunity to walk shoulder to shoulder with veterans and thank them while they are still among us.”

“COVID-19 has been hard on a lot of veteran and first responder organizations across the country, so this year we have teamed up with other organizations to help them raise money to support local charities,” said national co-organizer Marc Burchell. “Wherever they live, we encourage Canadians from coast to coast to coast to support the Canadian Walk for Veterans and the veterans in their community by joining the walk in one of the 11 cities, or by walking where they live and making a donation. However they choose to participate on the Sept. 24, 25 weekend, we encourage everyone to share pictures or videos of their walk experience on social media using #canwalk4vets.”

The walk in Sylvan Lake is being hosted by Veterans Voices of Canada/Flags of Remembrance, whose mission is to honour our past and present veterans through on-camera historical documentation, tributes and displays across Canada throughout the year. The founder, Al Cameron, is a retired TV cameraman, who has made it his life’s mission to capture the stories through interviews with our war veterans on camera and create a historical archive before we lose them and their stories to history. Net proceeds will be used to help fund their activities.

