Walking group to reassemble after discontinuity from pandemic

The Sylvan Lake and Area Community Partners Association is working out details to reassemble a women’s walking group.

Aiming to support mental health and promote socializing, the group plans to meet once a week for about a 30-minute walk followed by coffee and sweets.

“I think this is a perfect opportunity for some mental health (support) and to get some fresh air and be able to socialize again,” said association vice-chair Cinzia Cappella.

Details around the group’s walking schedule are being worked out. Participants can share schedule preferences through a survey that will be made available on the Sylvan Lake and Area Community Partners Association Facebook page.

With the onset of COVID-19, several community partners programs including the walking group had halted operations two years ago. The organization hopes to re-introduce the walking group given the latest lifting of the COVID-19 restrictions.

“It was a long two years for a lot of these ladies. Some were new moms during COVID-19 and they didn’t get the chance to go out and make mom friends,” said Cappella, adding, “This is a good time now since … we don’t have to worry about being in an enclosed room, that we can still go out and enjoy some fresh air and do some exercise.”

The group would typically run until September before transitioning to indoor walking sessions at the NexSource Centre if the participants so choose.

Follow the community partners’ Facebook page for updates.