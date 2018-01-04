Photo by Myra Nicks/Sylvan Lake News

Warmer weather brings out winter outdoor enthusiasts

Sylvan Lake was covered with people ice fishing, skating, and snowmobiling today

After a frigid holiday where most people stayed cozy indoors, the warmer weather brought out people to enjoy winter activities on the lake today. Ice fishing huts dotted the lake and one family brought their two sets of twins to keep an eye on their fishing lines.

Closer to shore, people skated around the tree on one cleared section of the ice and played shinny and practised their shots on net on another patch.

Damian Robertson was out on the ice with his son Archie. The two were visiting Sylvan Lake from Scotland, along with Damian’s wife, Amanda and their youngest son, Jack. Archie got the opportunity to try out a snowmobile for the first time, moving slowly along the snow until he felt more comfortable with the machine. The family was planning on moving to Red Deer but after spending some time in Sylvan Lake, they have decided to become Sylvan Lakers instead.

Snow Angel volunteers needed in Sylvan Lake

