Brent the Magician needed help from the audience during his performance at the Flannel and Feast Festival and asked two young locals for a hand. The two helped the magician to find Super Frog, Sylvan Lake’s own superhero.

WATCH: Flannel and Feast Festival in Sylvan Lake

The first annual festival was held on Sept. 29

As part of Alberta Culture Days, Sylvan Lake held its first annual Flannel and Feast Festival over the weekend.

The festival was geared towards celebrating culture in Sylvan Lake and had a little bit of everything.

Held in the parking lot on 50 Street and 50 Avenue, Flannel and Feast had activities for adults and children alike. There were workshops, crafts and demos to take part in along with live music.

The highlight of the afternoon-long event was the pig roast, sponsored by Snake Lake Brewing. As 4 p.m. hit many people had lined up for the anticipated feast.

The event finished up with pub-based entertainment. Undercurrent Brewing held improv performances and pub trivia was held at The Viewpoint Lounge in the NexSource Centre.

 

Childern and their parents took a few minutes during the festival to put together their own scarecrow using materials provided by the Town.

Previous story
Town of Sylvan Lake celebrate National Tree Day with Grade 9 students

Just Posted

WATCH: Flannel and Feast Festival in Sylvan Lake

The first annual festival was held on Sept. 29

Skateboarding event fosters community and positivity in Sylvan Lake

Mi Casa Su Casa was held at the Sylvan Lake Skate Park Sept. 29

Sylvan Lake author releases final book in trilogy

M.K. Stelmack’s Greene Family Trilogy is set in Spirit Lake, which is based exactly on Sylvan Lake.

Icy road conditions cause multi vehicle accident

Hwy. 20 near Aspelund Road closed

16-year-old from Sylvan Lake wins second World Wake Surfing Championship title

Sara Tallon found herself at the top of the podium once again in Ogden Valley, Ut.

VIDEO: SOGI 123 protesters clash at B.C. Legislature

Standing side-by-side, protesters and counter protesters voiced their thoughts on inclusive initiative

Serious traffic issues near Crossfield, Airdrie on Hwy. #2

RCMP warning motorists in Calgary, Airdrie, Crossfield areas to drive carefully

Former B.C. premier Gordon Campbell tells Calgary to go for 2026 Winter Games

Calgary 2026 estimated the cost of hosting the 2026 Winter Games at $5.2 billion and asked the city

‘People are ready’ to recognize female scientists, says Nobel laureate Donna Strickland

The 59-year-old Guelph, Ont., native made the discovery of Chirped Pulse Amplification

Commissioner hopes Ottawa’s save-the-whales effort is not too late

Environment Commissioner Julie Gelfand says killer whale population hanging on by a thread

Asylum seekers housed in Toronto hotels will have their stays extended

Stay is extended four weeks while officials continue to search for a longer-term solution

Canadian female physicist wins Nobel Prize

Canada’s Donna Strickland one of three scientists to win Nobel Prize in physics

Crews work to restore power after landslide near Site C dam

BC Hydro crews hope to have the lights back on in Old Fort, later today

COLUMN: Newspapers matter, now more than ever

National Newspaper Week is Oct. 1-7

Most Read