WATCH: Flannel and Feast Festival in Sylvan Lake

The first annual festival was held on Sept. 29

As part of Alberta Culture Days, Sylvan Lake held its first annual Flannel and Feast Festival over the weekend.

The festival was geared towards celebrating culture in Sylvan Lake and had a little bit of everything.

Held in the parking lot on 50 Street and 50 Avenue, Flannel and Feast had activities for adults and children alike. There were workshops, crafts and demos to take part in along with live music.

The highlight of the afternoon-long event was the pig roast, sponsored by Snake Lake Brewing. As 4 p.m. hit many people had lined up for the anticipated feast.

The event finished up with pub-based entertainment. Undercurrent Brewing held improv performances and pub trivia was held at The Viewpoint Lounge in the NexSource Centre.