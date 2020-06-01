WATCH: HJ Cody staff surprise Sylvan Lake graduates

H.J. Cody graduates were surprised Saturday morning to find their teachers knocking on their door.

May 30 was the original date for the high school graduation in Sylvan Lake, but the event was postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

To honour the graduates on the day of the graduation, staff from H.J. Cody spent the morning driving to each Lakers house with a gift.

The gift, which included their mortarboard, H.J. Cody branded backpack and a lawn sign, was a surprise to both parents and graduates.

The surprise also included their diploma, which was hand delivered by staff.

Each staff member did things a little differently. Vice Principal Darcy Marshall held a mini graduation ceremony for the students on his list, and said a few nice things about the graduate.

The high school plans to hold an official graduation later in the fall once restrictions are lifted, but a set date has yet to be confirmed.