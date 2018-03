Kindergarten students from Ecole Our Lady of the Rosary School walked over to Bethany Sylvan Lake, March 28 for the annual Easter Bonnet Parade. The students designed their own bonnets to wear while singing for the residents at Bethany.

The kindergarten students sangs songs like “If you are happy and you know it” as well as “This little light of mine”.After the short performance, the students gave the residents tissue paper flowers.