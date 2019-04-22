WATCH: OLR students bring Easter spirit to Bethany Sylvan Lake

Kindergarten students from Ecole Our Lady of the Rosary School visted Bethany Sylvan Lake on April 18.

The annual Easter Bonnet Parade lets the kids show off their homemade hats while serenading the residents.

The Kindergarten classes from Ecole Our Lady of the Rosary serenaded Bethany Sylvan Lake residents at the annual Easter Bonnet Parade on April 18. The kids also showed off their homemade Easter-themed head wear. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

