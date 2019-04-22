WATCH: OLR students bring Easter spirit to Bethany Sylvan Lake

Kindergarten students from Ecole Our Lady of the Rosary School visted Bethany Sylvan Lake on April 18.
The annual Easter Bonnet Parade lets the kids show off their homemade hats while serenading the residents.
How did Kenney do it? He never considered himself an opposition leader and didn’t pretend to be one.
The Kindergarten classes serenaded the residents in their homemade bonnets
McIntyre congratulated Kenney and Dreeshen, while adding Council will advocate for the Town
The RCMP worked with other police agencies to locate and arrest the suspects
During a pep rally students from the basketball teams played a short game agasint the teachers
Sri Lanka’s minister of tourism says 39 foreign tourists were killed in the Easter Sunday attacks
Toronto journalist who’s posted videos of himself doing impressions of the PM voiced him for the show
Leduc RCMP respond to vehicle versus motorcycle with serious injuries
The men disappeared while attempting to climb the east face of Howse Peak in the Icefields Parkway
Sunday is the first of two birthday celebrations each year for the queen
The man was among a party of three involved in an avalanche Saturday afternoon
A series of bomb blasts killed at least 207 people and injured hundreds more
David Lama, Hansjorg Auer and American climber Jess Roskelley have been missing since Wednesday
Local media report that a 70-year-old Canadian man was found dead in an apartment
The co-ordinated bomb attacks killed at least 207 people and injured 450 more on Easter Sunday
10 people were killed in the van attack, and 16 others wounded
Sunday is the first of two birthday celebrations each year for the queen